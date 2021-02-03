Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 68,480 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,480 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.58% of TriState Capital worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in TriState Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $593.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

