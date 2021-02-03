Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in OneMain were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 188.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 271.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 868,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

