Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $8.71 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 202,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.42.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

