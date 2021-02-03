Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.95 Million Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 882.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,951,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $833.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

