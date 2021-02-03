Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.90.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

