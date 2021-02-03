Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 14,850 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $736.51 million, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECHO. 140166 lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.