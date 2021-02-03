Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Emerald news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Field acquired 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 5,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $306.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

