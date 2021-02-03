Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 15,267 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.78 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $103.59.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

