Emerald Advisers LLC Has $894,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $5,496,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

