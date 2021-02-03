Emerald Advisers LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

