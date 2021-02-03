Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.94 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.