Emerald Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 331,227 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,301.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,752. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.