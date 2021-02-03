Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 217,252 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

