Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $330.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.13 and a 200-day moving average of $340.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.