EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. 294,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,408. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

