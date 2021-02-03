eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 947,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EMAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 962,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

