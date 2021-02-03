ELYSIA (EL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $194,992.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $5.68 million and $194,992.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00138496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066092 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00244113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00037747 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

