ELTCOIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,260.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $52,523.48 and $8,260.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00834186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.51 or 0.04751736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00035528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.