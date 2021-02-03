Eli Lilly and Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $197.56 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.