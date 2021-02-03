Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

