Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.98-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.375-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.42. 142,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $133.73. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.13. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.17.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

