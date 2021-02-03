Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $8.98 on Wednesday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 193,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $119,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

