Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 200,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

