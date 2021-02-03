Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.60 and last traded at $162.05. 1,257,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 783,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,137,731 shares of company stock worth $162,263,564. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

