Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

