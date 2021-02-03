El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 33,333 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It holds a 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

