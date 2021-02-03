Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.33-1.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.192-6.192 billion.

ESALY stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESALY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

