eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in eHealth by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in eHealth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.