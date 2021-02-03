eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. eGain has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.02-0.02 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect eGain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eGain stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $351.35 million, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

