Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 373,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,172,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

