Eden (EDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $58,428.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $1.05 million and $58,428.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00878014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.79 or 0.04614125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.