Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $8.16. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 129,694 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company has a market cap of $227.07 million, a P/E ratio of -130.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

