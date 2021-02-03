eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 853515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of eBay by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

