Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
NYSE EXG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,304. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.