Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE EXG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,304. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.