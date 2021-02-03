Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

