Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 98,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.17.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
