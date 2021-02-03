Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,826. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.