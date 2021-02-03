Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.70.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
