Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.70.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

