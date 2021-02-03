Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE EOI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,366. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

