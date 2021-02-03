Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

