Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,962 shares of company stock worth $5,985,754. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

