Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,962 shares of company stock worth $5,985,754 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

