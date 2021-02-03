Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. 138,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 305,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

