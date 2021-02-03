Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Kamada were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

