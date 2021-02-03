DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Barclays upgraded Nemetschek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$73.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $73.27.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

