Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 638,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 671,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

