Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.61-0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE DT traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 192,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.