DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.52. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

