Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$71.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.94.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

