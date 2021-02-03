Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Herc by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Herc by 679.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

HRI stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.